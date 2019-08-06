Israeli co Cybereason raises further $200m from Softbank

Japanese investment giant Softbank has invested a further $200 million in Israeli cybersecurity company Cybereason, in the largest ever investment round in a cybersecurity company in Israel. According to a source close to the company, the round was at a valuation of over $1.5 billion. In February this year, Cybereason co-founder and CEO Lior Div said in an interview with "Globes" that he had declined several acquisition offers that valued the company at over $1 billion.

Softbank is the main investor in Cybereason, and has invested $350 million of the total of $400 million that the company has raised since it was founded in 2012, in five investment rounds. The remainder has come from US investors: Lockheed Martin, CRV, and Spark Capital, a fund that specializes in early-stage investment,

Over the last two years, Cybereason’s customer base has increased by more than 300 percent with over six million endpoints under protection. Cybereason has 500 employees, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Tel Aviv, Tokyo, London and Sydney, and additional presence on all continents. “Cybereason’s big data analytics approach to mitigating cyber risk has fueled explosive expansion at the leading edge of the EDR domain, disrupting the EPP market. We are leading the wave, becoming the world’s most reliable and effective endpoint prevention and detection solution because of our technology, our people and our partners,” said Div. “We help all security teams prevent more attacks, sooner, in ways that enable understanding and taking decisive action faster.”

Cybereason is a developer of endpoint detection and response (EDR), next-generation antivirus (NGAV), and active monitoring services for enterprise cybersecurity. The company was founded by Div, CTO Yonatan Striem-Amit, and chief visionary officer Yossi Naar. It employs about 500 people, 200 of them at its Tel Aviv development center, and the rest at its offices in Boston, London, Tokyo, and Sidney. Div says that, following the current fund raising round, the company intends to expand its workforce, and that over the next eighteen months the Israeli development team is expected to grow by some 100 employees.

