Israeli digital catalog co Artlist buys rival for $65m

Israeli company Artlist, which operates a digital catalogue of music and video clips for content providers, announced today that it has acquired a US rival Motion Array for $65 million cash. The acquisition was completed in November through remote negotiations.

Artlist was founded in 2016 as a boot-strapped company by co-CEOs Ira Belsky and Itzik Elbaz together with Assaf Ayalon and Eyal Raz. At first the company focused on music and sound effects and then in 2018 it launched a second site called Artgrid with video clips for use by artists. The company has 130 employees in its offices in Kibbutz Afikim, Ra'anana and Tel Aviv. Artlist currently offers 17,000 musical clips, 15,000 musical effects and 100,000 video clips.

RELATED ARTICLES Israeli digital music catalog co Artlist raises $48m

Artlist raised $48 million earlier this year in a financing round led by KKR and previous investor Elephant Partners.

Motion Array was founded in 2013, and has over 40 employees in the US and Canada, and has a catalog with more than half a million stock assets. including video templates, presets, plugins, transitions, motion graphics and photos, as well as efficient filmmaking tools such as editing software integrations, video collaboration, and portfolio builder.

Belsky said, "We believe that Motion Array's rich collection presents the perfect opportunity for Artlist to move towards becoming a one-stop-shop of creative stock assets. The addition of Motion Array's flexible tools and vast catalog, including the world's largest Premiere Pro template catalog, will secure Artlist's position as the leading company in the video creation industry."

Elbaz added, "This move is invaluable to Artlist as it helps us maintain our position as the go-to solution for creators in the constantly expanding world of video content. We are excited to bring our high-quality curation capabilities to additional creative assets. Motion Array's offerings will streamline our continued efforts to provide our subscribers with creative freedom and increase their video production value."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 15, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020