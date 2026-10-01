Israeli startups raised $2.5b in September

Israeli startups raised $2.5 billion in September 2026, according to reports and press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

In the first nine months of 2026, Israeli privately held technology companies raised $11 billion, according to IVC-LeumiTech, after raising $10.7 billion in all of 2025, up from $9.58 billion in 2024 and $6.9 billion in 2023 but well below $15 billion raised in 2022, and the record $25.6 billion raised in 2021.

In September 2026, the biggest financing round was completed by enterprise AI Wonderful which raised $500 million. Cybersecurity company Cyera raised $400 million through an investment from Goldman Sachs, while browser and data security company Island also raised $400 million. Cybersecurity company Upwind raised $300 million, HR platform Hibob raised $166 million and construction intelligence platform Buildots raised $130 million. Data loss prevention company MIND raised $72 million, AI agent security platform Reco raised $50 million, and context firewall for AI agents company AIR Security also raised $50 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 1, 2026.

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