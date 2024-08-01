Israeli startups raised over $700m in July

Israeli startups raised over $700 million in July 2024, according to press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

Israeli startups have now raised $5.2 billion in the first seven months of 2024 with the upward trend and recovery in the tech sector in recent months continuing. Israeli privately-held tech companies raised $4.5 billion in the first half of 2024, according to IVC-LeumiTech, indicating a recovery from 2023 when $6.9 billion was raised in the entire year, after $15 billion was raised in 2022 and a record $25.6 billion was raised in 2021.

In July 2024, large financing rounds were led by heart pump company Magenta Medical, which raised $105 million. Enterprise software company Ctera Networks raised $80 million and AI disease models company CytoReason raised $80 million. Cybersecurity company Dazz raised $50 million, AI care company K Health raised $50 million blood diagnostics company Scopio Labs Raised $42 million.

