Israeli startups raised over $800m in Jan

Israeli startups raised over $800 million in January, according to press releases issued by companies that have completed financing rounds. The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and not to publicize the investments they have received. December was one of the quietest months in 2019 for startup financing rounds.

After raising a record $8.3 billion in 2019, which easily surpassed the record $6.4 billion raised by Israeli tech companies in 2018, and $5.24 billion in 2017, 2020 has begun with a strong month, with indications that 2020 will be yet another record year.

Three Israeli tech companies raised money at a valuation exceeding $1 billion, making them unicorns. Marketing analytics company Appsflyer raised $210 million, cybersecurity company Snyk raised $150 million and business analytics company Sisense raised $100 million. Other large financing rounds included $61 million raised by gene editing company Emendo Biotherapeutics and $50 million raised by data security company BigID, only four months before its previous $50 million financing round.

