Israel's Health Ministry warns against travel to seven countries

The Ministry of Health has published a warning against non-vital travel overseas. In addition, it has published a warning against travel to seven specific countries: Ukraine, Ethiopia, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico, and Turkey. The warning applies to everybody, including people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and people who have recovered from the disease. The warning is "in the light of high morbidity rates around the world and the presence of variants of concern."

RELATED ARTICLES Covid herd immunity in Israel still some way off

The ministry says that the warning takes into account both the current situation and the morbidity trend, based on countries' announcements, the extent of morbidity among people entering Israel from the countries concerned, the proportion of people who have been vaccinated and who have previously recovered from the disease among the confirmed cases, evidence of the existence of variants, and so forth.

The Ministry of Health stresses that people who have been vaccinated or who have recovered from Covid-19 are liable to be infected by new variants of the coronavirus in areas where there have been recent outbreaks, and thereby endanger not only themselves and those close to them, but the entire country.

Several countries have published travel warnings for health reasons. The CDC in the US has warned against flying to the United Arab Emirates because of the high rate of infection there. US residents have also been warned against travel to Israel, despite its improving Covid-19 statistics.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 22, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021