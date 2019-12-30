"Israel's tech industry needs the multinationals"

Microsoft has positioned itself as one of the world's leading cybersecurity companies in recent years, to a large extent thanks to its development center in Israel. Its flagship security product, Azure Sentinel, was initiated in Israel, and it was largely developed in Microsoft's Israeli R&D center. Microsoft cloud and AI security division CTO Michal Braverman-Blumenstyk is responsible for both this project and the decision to locate Microsoft's cybersecurity center in Israel.

"When I decided to leave RSA Security six years ago, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was already in the picture. He invited me to Redmond for a chat, but I told him that I'd been in the US for ten years, and that the center of my life was in Israel," Braverman-Blumenstyk recalls. Microsoft originally planned to establish its cybersecurity division, which Braverman-Blumenstyk was assigned to found and manage, in its headquarters in Redmond. Since she did not want to return to the US, however, Braverman-Blumenstyk was determined to persuade Nadella that Israel was the right place for the cybersecurity center. "I explained to Satya about Israel's cybersecurity ecosystem, and that this was the best place for cybersecurity activity, even if it was far from Redmond. He interviewed me again before he officially become CEO, and we took up our posts at the same time."

"Globes": What convinced him?

Braverman-Blumenstyk: "I told him that there was a broad variety of cybersecurity startups here and many international companies in Israel with cybersecurity activity. Where else in the world is there area like this of about ten square kilometers, in which everyone knows everyone else and they constantly exchange ideas in the field? One of the most important things in technology is innovation and cross fertilization. You don't sit in a laboratory and think of wonderful ideas all of the time. There is a supply of young people in both the army and higher education institutions that have done a lot in the sector, and this keeps the whole system moving forward all the time."

Braverman-Blumenstyk joined Microsoft after having been general manager of RSA Israel. She previously served as COO in Naftali Bennett's Cyota, which was sold to RSA and became RSA's local development center. Bennett went into politics, while Braverman-Blumenstyk was appointed to head the center. In her job at Microsoft, she was also involved in the acquisition of Adallom, a startup, one of whose founders was Microsoft R&D general manager Assaf Rappaport, who recently announced he was leaving Microsoft after only two years in his position and four years after joining the company.

"Initially, there were groups in Microsoft who thought that they could do what Adallom does. After 18 months, however, it turned out that Adallom had made much more progress. I work directly with Redmond, but I'm located in Israel, and I of course work a lot with Assaf, both in his job as manager of the site and in his job in cybersecurity. The fact that Assaf became general manager of the center in Israel is amazing. He's a first rate team player, and did an excellent job."

Now that Rappaport has announced that he is leaving, are you looking internally for candidates for the job? Do you regard yourself as a candidate?

"I can't comment in the newspaper right now on internal processes. There are enough internal candidates for the job at Microsoft, and I'm sure that a suitable candidate will be hired."

What did you learn at Microsoft from the acquisition of Adallom?

"Microsoft learned to look at things in this field in a very business-like way, to look at opportunities, and to be open-minded. A company always learns from an acquisition; otherwise, the acquisition is a failure. My feeling is that Satya contributed a lot to the acquisition's success, and I also look at other companies bought before and after Satya. If you look at their success within Microsoft, statistically success now is greater. Statistics don't usually lie."

What other acquisitions are you looking for?

"We're constantly looking for acquisitions that we think will help us quickly close any existing gap. For example, we're looking at security for Internet of Things (IoT), mainly in industry. We're always looking at artificial intelligence and looking to see if there's a startup that does it a little differently. We made a strategic decision a few years ago that startups were very important to Microsoft, and our view is much broader than just mergers and acquisitions."

"I presented cybersecurity as a growth engine for the cloud"

When Braverman-Blumenstyk entered the company, she founded its cybersecurity business, and initiated and managed the development of its Azure Security Center - Microsoft's first cloud-focused security product. "It was hard, because at first, Microsoft didn't want to take up cybersecurity as a business in its own right. I had experience in persuading a board of directors in both a startup and in a large company, but I managed to show them that cybersecurity could be an engine for Microsoft's growth in cloud computing. Within two and a half years, the product was making big sales," she says.

A woman senior executive in a technological position is not something to be taken for granted, and even less so in cybersecurity.

"I was always a minority - in high school, in the army, and in my career - but I thought that talking about it would only perpetuate the problem. The change began when I was at RSA. They invited me to a women's leadership course. I didn't want to go at first; 'Why women's leadership?' I asked. 'Invite me to a general course on leadership. What difference does being a woman make?' In the end, I went. It was the first time I had been exposed to a gender analysis of women in technology, and I hadn't thought about it before. Today, I'm a mentor for young women, and also for Arab women. In addition, together with Rina Shainski, who was a senior partner in Carmel Ventures and who now works in a startup (Duality Technologies, Y.Y.), I founded the local branch of Upwards, which does networking for leading women executives all over the world."

Does it happen that a manager under you employs only men? As a woman manager, how do you deal with it?

"Yes, it happens. I'll try to understand why he hires only men, and they usually say that it happened by accident. I won't force him to hire ten women, because I don't believe in it, but I'll try to inspire awareness. I try not to talk about the subject of women; my angle is that diversity contributes to the organization's success."

As someone who was in both a startup and international companies, what do you think about the argument that Israel has too many international development centers competing for personnel?

"I think that it's a mistaken way of looking at things inspired by fear of competition. I believe very strongly that the international development centers are the oxygen of the Israel technology industry. We in Israel are distant, we're expensive, and we need recognition by international companies that there's talent here that can't be found anywhere else.

"When there are more multinational companies here, it creates more jobs and more startups by employees who leave. The financing for the cybersecurity industry also frequently comes from these companies, and the venture capital funds in Israel also have many overseas investors, so international recognition is terribly important. If multinational companies stay away, it may be easier for startups to find people in the short term, but the cybersecurity industry will be smaller in the long term."

Who are your main competitors for personnel? Startups or other multinationals?

"Both. Obviously, I'd have an easier time if we were the only company, but that's a very narrow point of view, because it might be easier to find people at first, but if you look ahead, competition is good. We do interesting things, and we care about our people, so competition doesn't scare me."

"If it's not an attack, it shouldn't bother you."

Since she worked with a small team on one product, Braverman-Blumenstyk's job has grown, and she now directly manages 150 employees, and also initiates development of other products, such as Sentinel, a large part of which was done in Israel under Rappaport's management. "Azure Sentinel was only the first stage. What really interested me was a product that provides protection for every place in an enterprise, that is present on all of the enterprise cloud applications, such as Salesforce," she says, and adds that this is how Sentinel was born.

"Our problem is that there's no magic solution for security. It's composed of a lot of data and different products, and someone has to connect them, like a chief of staff in a war, because cybersecurity is like a war. Sentinel leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities in order to integrate all of these data. It can also understand from many isolated data that 'A war is happening now.' It's a security information and event management (SIEM) system that gives cyber fighters - the enterprise's cybersecurity personnel - the general picture, and also automates these processes," she adds. According to Braverman-Blumenstyk, since the beta version was launched six months ago, 12,000 customers have used the system, and several thousand are now active users. "Our business success is far beyond what we expected," she says.

What's next?

"As CTO, the systems that I'm trying to develop are systems that I try to make imitate the body's immune system. What's nice is that this system constantly protects us without our being aware of it. In cybersecurity systems, there are two things that they have to do well, and don't always succeed at: detection of an attack, and avoiding false positives. If something looks like an attack, but isn't an attack, it shouldn't bother you."

Braverman-Blumenstyk holds an MS in computer science from Columbia University. She is married, lives in Hod Hasharon, and has two daughters. She regularly participates in triathlons and is keen on sports in general.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 30, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019