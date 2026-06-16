Jusidman Foundation gives NIS 200m for Tel Aviv hospital

The Jusidman Foundation of the Jusidman family has announced a NIS 200 million donation towards the construction of the new rehabilitation hospital at Sde Dov in north Tel Aviv owned by the Reuth Association non-profit organization. The new hospital will replace the existing Reuth Hospital in Yad Eliyahu in the south of the city. Following the donation, the new hospital will be named the Jusidman Rehabilitation Hospital.

The donation will enable the ambitious project, costing an estimated total of $390 million (NIS 1.4 billion), to go ahead. The Reuth Assoiation will swap the land in Yad Eliyahu for the land at Sde Dov through the Tel Aviv Municipality, and the municipality will support the project financially as well. The Ministry of Health is due to allocate hundreds of millions of shekels, and the remainder of the budget is expected to come from further donations, and from commercial activity on the hospital campus.

The Reuth Association also runs public housing, and there will be 250 housing units in the project, which will also apparently include stores, a health fund branch, private medical clinics, quality of life therapy activity, a parking lot, and a rehabilitation technology incubator.

Construction is due to be completed within six years, and the hospital, headed by Dr. Orit Stein Reisner, will expand from 350 to 540 beds. The imaging department will be expanded, and the new hospital building will have a therapy pool which may be opened to the public.

Dr. Hila Oren, CEO of the Tel Aviv Foundation, which is a partner in the project, says, "The intention is to build the rehabilitation hospital as an open institution without fences, designed on salutogenic architectural principles, that is, applying studies on the connection between the way a hospital is built and the health of the population within it and around it." The hospital will be protected against air raids, unlike the existing hospital building.

The Jusidman family is a large contributor to Israeli causes. Among previous beneficiaries are the accident and emergency department at Beilinson Hospital, the Yad Sarah building in Beersheva, the Educating for Excellence organization, the emergency center at the Neve Michael Children's Village in Pardes Hana, which treats girls who have undergone violence and neglect, the conference center at Reichman University, and the oncology department at Sheba Hospital.

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Most of the donations hitherto have been of the order of millions of shekels, and the current donation is exceptional in size for the family, and altogether.

The head of the family is Daniel Jusidman (91), a Jew born in Mexico to parents who immigrated from the Soviet Union. The family’s wealth stems from Truper, a leading exporter, importer and manufacturer of hand tools in Latin America, which was founded by Daniel Jusidman’s father.

The Reuth Association is a philanthropic organization going back 90 years. It built the rehabilitation hospital 65 years ago. The hospital specializes in rehabilitating people injured in accidents, geriatric rehabilitation, and psychological rehabilitation. It also treats wounded IDF soldiers, although their proportion of the total number of patients is low. Periods of hospitalization range between a few weeks and decades. The hospital also has an out-patient department that serves some 130 patients a week in areas such as pain and eating disorders. The department will expand with the move to the new building.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 16, 2026.

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