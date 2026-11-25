The crisis in Chaim Katzman’s real estate empire is deepening. In a desperate move following the failure of a convertible bond offering at the end of last week, Norstar Holdings (TASE: NSTR), the company through which Katzman controls income producing real estate company G City (TASE: GCT), is seeking to raise NIS 80 million at a massive 60% discount on this morning’s base share price.

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The shares offered, at NIS 2 each, will represent 40% of the company. The company will allocate warrants to the investors at no cost, bringing the effective value of the share to just NIS 0.36 agorot, 93% below the share price on the eve of the announcement of the offering.

Following the announcement, Norstar’s share price has plummeted by over 50% trading, bringing the company's market cap to a low of only NIS 155 million. The company’s bonds are once again trading at double-digit junk yields: its Series 13 bonds are traded at a yield to maturity of 20% (with a duration of less than one year), while the Series 14 bonds are at a yield of about 13%.

This capital raise comes at a time when Norstar needs cash to meet its near-term obligations, and as the market prices in a debt crisis. This comes against the backdrop of a sustained decline in the share price of G City, following the collapse of a deal to transfer control from Norstar to Ari Real Estate, an income-producing real estate company owned by Tzachi Abu, which was called off last August.

The sharp drop in the share price of G City, which has lost over 40% of its value since the initial reports of a deal taking shape between Abu and Katzman, has complicated Katzman’s efforts to inject capital into Norstar. These efforts included a series of planned initiatives, such as the flotation G City’s subsidiary Noga Properties, and the issue of convertible bonds by Norstar, plans from which the company has since retreated.

"I am aware of the concern and I understand it," Katzman said in a G City investor call following the release of the company’s third quarter financials. "I understand the curiosity, as well as the market's nervousness, about asset sales and financing. We have done this before, we are doing it now, and we will continue to do so in the future. We know this business and the players; we know how to do it, and we have the right people for that."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 25, 2026.

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