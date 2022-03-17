Largest ever Israeli law firm merger completed

After months of negotiations, the largest ever merger between Israeli law firms was completed yesterday between veteran law firm Yigal Arnon & Co. and Tadmor Levy & Co. The two firms announced that the merger agreement has been signed and it will come into effect in the very near future. The merged firm will be called Yigal Arnon - Tadmor Levy. The employees of the two firms were informed about the merger yesterday during a Zoom call encompassing both firms.

The merged firm will have 350 lawyers including 140 partners and 70 clerks, making it Israel's third largest firm. Meitar is Israel's largest law firm with 448 lawyers followed by Herzog. Behind the newly merged law firm of Yigal Arnon - Tadmor Levy, according to Dun's 100, is FBC with 319 lawyers and Goldfarb Seligman with 313 lawyers. The latest merger is the most significant in Israel's law firm sector since Goldfarb and Seligman merged in 2011.

Yigal Arnon & Co., founded 65 years ago was Israel's ninth largest law firm before the merger, with 230 lawyers. Tadmor Levy, which was 16th before the merger, and had 130 lawyers including 52 partners, was formed in 2015 from the merger of Tadmor, which was founded 17 years ago andf Prof. Yuval Levy, which was founded in 1973.

Both law firms are currently located in Tel Aviv's Azrieli towers and will remain there. Yigal Arnon leases floors in the circular and square towers and in Jerusalem's Hillel Street, and Tadmor Levy's offices are in the square tower.

