Since the beginning of October, nearly 2,000 employees have been laid off at Israeli tech companies, ranging from startups to growing and long-established firms both in Israel and abroad, with the heaviest cuts at publicly traded companies.

As revealed by *Globes*, Nice has laid off 500 employees, saying it wants to "Support customers who are implementing AI solutions for their own customers."

Another company has let go several dozen employees, explaining that the move is intended to "Simplify the organizational structure and redirect investment toward new products and AI-based capabilities." Fintech firm eToro, also as reported by "Globes" this week, plans to lay off dozens of employees in Israel, marking its second wave of layoffs within a year.

Axonius, a privately-held cybersecurity company that was previously on a path toward an IPO and produces over $200 million in annual revenue, has laid off 66 employees, most of them in Israel, as part of "Changes to the development team and a transition to new, AI-driven work methodologies."

Not just because of AI

Innoviz, a Rosh Ha’ayin-based developer of road-sensing technology, did not provide a specific reason for laying off 20% of its workforce. However, the company has missed its forecasts and is now pivoting toward a new business sector: the drone market. The layoffs at SolarEdge, which also were not explained, are attributed to the company’s recovery efforts following a decline in demand, its planned entry into the data centers market, and growth in the US market following the Democratic Party's victory in the midterm elections.

It is not only tech companies that are laying off staff. The trend is spreading to the broader business sector. Isracard is cutting 320 to 370 positions through a voluntary retirement program, set to launch next year, which will affect some 18% of the company’s workforce. The company justifies this as a "Major improvement in efficiency and profitability - to achieve annual cost savings of about NIS 100 million, starting as early as next year."

Less candidates than vacancies

The wave of layoffs points to an intensifying trend of distress, not only among tech employees but also among academics and managers across the board. According to a report by the Employment Service released this week, while the total number of job seekers remained unchanged between September and October of this year, the situation has deteriorated significantly for certain sectors.

While skilled tradespeople and workers in the industrial and construction sectors enjoyed a ratio of 3.4 job openings for every job seeker in September (a figure that has doubled over the past two years), professionals and academics find themselves competing for the same positions; there are only 0.7 job openings for every job seeker positions whereas for every job seeker in the management sector, there is only one-tenth of a position available. In total, nearly 170,000 job seekers were recorded in September, competing for 148,000 open positions, equating to 88 vacancies for every 100 job seekers.

Over the same period, the situation for tech workers also deteriorated significantly. Between September 2023 and September 2026, the number of open positions in the sector dropped from 135 per 100 job seekers to just 95, meaning the ratio has turned negative. According to the Employment Service, an additional 565 open positions would be required to restore parity between the number of vacancies and the number of job seekers. The gap between job seekers and available positions is expected to widen to 1,900 within a year.

Ethosia tech recruitment firm CEO Eyal Solomon explains the connection behind the dramatic decline in the number of tech and management roles, despite the immense demand for them. "Companies lay off employees for various reasons, but there is one common denominator: the flattening of the management hierarchy and specifically, the elimination of middle-management layers," he tells "Globes." "The progress of AI is changing how companies are managed and how they operate. Managers are now suddenly required to roll up their sleeves, writing code themselves or utilizing technological tools that were previously the exclusive domain of software developers or engineers."

He adds, "Product managers, division heads, even I, as CEO, are all effectively becoming 'individual contributors,' capable of developing and launching new products, or refining existing ones, directly from their own keyboards. Managers who fail to grasp this, or struggle to adapt, find themselves out of a job."

Companies, divisions, and departments are undergoing organizational flattening; in some respects, organizations actually improve when everyone including staff in management, product, or marketing is able to develop software themselves.

Another process Solomon points to relates to the ripple effect of layoffs. Managers are aware that the total reduction in their workforce will exceed the number of employees directly laid off: "Anyone who lays off 15% of their staff knows that an additional 5%-8% will leave voluntarily."

Layoffs in Israel, particularly in the tech sector, do not occur in a vacuum. In the US, too, they are intensifying, following the elimination of 200,000 jobs in the sector during 2026. This raises concerns that a total of 1.6 million jobs across the industry, including those in the broader ecosystem surrounding the tech sector, could disappear.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 17, 2026.

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