Leumi Partners buys stake in real estate co Avney Derech

Bank Leumi’s investment arm Leumi Partners, headed by Viktor Vakrat, is continuing with its acquisition campaign and is buying 17% of real estate company Avney Derech Group at a pre-money valuation of NIS 460 million.

Avney Derech is a development and construction company active throughout Israel. One of its main projects is a 1,800 housing unit development in Katzrin on the Golan Heights together with YD Barzani. It is also marketing projects in Rekhasim near Haifa, Ofakim, Dimona, Jerusalem, and Be’er Ya’akov.

Leumi Partners recently invested NIS 145 million in a another real estate company, Yossi Avrahami, alongside several other investments unconnected to the sector. Last week, it announced that it would buy 20% of Delek Israel at a valuation of NIS 1 billion. It also invested NIS 600 million in a private company of Ofer Yanai through which he controls Nofar Energy (TASE: NOFR). It also extended a NIS 60 million credit line to restaurant chain Nono & Mimi.

Avney Derech CEO said, "Leumi Partners’ entry as a partner into Avney Derech represents a significant expression of confidence in the company and its growth engines for the coming years. This is a strategic move that supports controlled, long-term growth, while maintaining countrywide distribution of projects, including in the periphery, amid financial stability and high standards of management and execution."

