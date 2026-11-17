Not even the special surtax on the banks has halted Bank Leumi’s well-oiled profit machine. The bank posted a net profit of NIS 3 billion for the third quarter, and its board of directors declared a dividend of NIS 1.5 billion (NIS 1.2 billion in cash, with the remainder in the form of a share buyback). In the corresponding quarter last year, the bank earned NIS 2.7 billion, such that its quarterly net profit rose 11%.

Excluding the special tax imposed on the banks this year, Bank Leumi’s net profit reached NIS 3.3 billion. The annualized return on equity for the quarter was 16.9%, which compares with 16.3% in the corresponding quarter of 2025. Excluding the special tax is excluded, the return on equity in the quarter was an annualized 18.5%. The bank attributes the sharp growth in net profit to rapid expansion in credit provision across the corporate and commercial sectors, and in mortgages.

Quarterly pre-tax profit actually declined by 3% to NIS 4.2 billion. The growth in the bottom line stemmed primarily from a lower tax provision, which fell by 18%, and the bank’s share in the profits of associated companies, which doubled to NIS 202 million.

Because of the reduction in the Bank of Israel’s interest rate, Leumi’s net interest income also decreased by 4.5%, falling to NIS 4.3 billion. This figure represents the spread between the interest the bank earns on the loans it grants and the interest it pays on customer deposits. Non-interest income rose by 10% to NIS 1.6 billion, while operating expenses declined by 4% to NIS 1.5 billion. The credit loss expense rose to NIS 184 million from NIS 32 million in the corresponding quarter.

NIS 8.2 billion profit year-to-date

For the first nine months of the year, Leumi posted a profit of NIS 8.2 billion, representing an increase of 6% in comparison with the same period last year. The annualized return on equity for the nine-month is period was 15.6%, down from 16% in the corresponding period of 2025.

Bank stocks have been treading water recently, because of the inconclusive election results in Israel and concerns about possible political deadlock. This stagnant trend has persisted for several months, ever since the Bank of Israel lowered interest rates. The low inflation figures recorded for September and October have also led to less favorable sentiment about the sector. Nevertheless, Leumi’s stock has risen by 8% since the beginning of the year, capping a threefold increase over the past three years. This morning, the bank’s market cap stood at NIS 108 billion.

The bank notes that the use of artificial intelligence contributed to its positive results. It says that artificial intelligence tools have helped streamline its operations, resulting in an exceptionally low efficiency ratio (the lower the ratio the better the efficiency) of 26%, compared with 27% in the same quarter last year. Other banks report efficiency ratios exceeding 30% (Bank Hapoalim and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank) and even 40% (Israel Discount Bank and First International Bank). The bank states that its efficiency ratio ranks among the best globally for the banking sector.

The non-performing loan ratio stands is just 0.43%, a notably low figure, which is also a positive sign. In the third quarter of 2026, the credit loss expense totaled NIS 184 million, representing about 0.13% of the average balance of credit extended to the public. This marks an increase in the expense in comparison with the 0.03% figure recorded in the corresponding period last year. However, this rise is primarily driven by the bank’s rapid expansion of its credit portfolio. The advance of new loans necessitates, for reasons of prudence compliance with regulatory requirements, the allocation of a certain portion as a credit loss expense. The bank notes that this marks the eleventh consecutive quarter in which the entire expense consists of a general provision not related to specific customers, while on existing specific provisions the bank actually recorded net income from recoveries.

The rate of credit growth in the third quarter was 3.5%. Net credit to the public surged by 18% within a year, reaching NIS 586 billion. Since the beginning of the year, the credit portfolio has grown by 12.7%. This credit growth rate exceeds the target set in the bank’s strategic plan, which aims for an annual growth rate of 8%-10%. Growth was driven by corporate credit, which has increased by 20.5% since the beginning of the year (primarily in the infrastructure sector), while the commercial portfolio grew by 9.1% and the mortgage portfolio grew by 6.7%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 17, 2026.

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