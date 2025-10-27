Lightricks laying off 85 in restructuring

Jerusalem-based Lightricks, mainly known as the developer of the Facetune content editing app, is laying off 85 people across all its departments, while at the same time recruiting thirty new AI specialists.

Sources inform "Globes" that the change is aimed at making the company’s business more efficient and focused on areas with high growth potential. It will come into effect on November 3 with the launch of a new company structure.

Under the plan, Lightricks will be rebuilt around two main departments. The first will focus on the development of AI models and technologies for incorporation into the company’s products, while the second will focus on B2C channels and lead development for the end user.

In July last year, Lightricks carried out a similar downsizing, laying off 70 people. At the time, the company said that it would reduce work on some of its traditional editing apps in favor of launching its new flagship product, LTX Studio, an AI-based system for creating video clips and scenes using voice commands.

After the current layoffs, Lightricks, which was founded in 2013 by Zeev Farbman, Nir Pochter, Yaron Inger, Amit Goldstein, and Itai Tsiddon, will have some 450 employees.

The company said in a statement: "In the past two years Lightricks has set as its goal to become a world leader in AI, and has changed its business focus in order to realize this goal. As part of that, it launched the LTX Studio platform and AI-based video models, among them LTX-2, launched last week, a video model that challenges even the most advanced video models in the world.

"In order to continue at the forefront of innovation, the company is carrying out a restructuring that will support its new growth engines and enable it to focus on developing its future core technologies. The move includes unification of departments, focusing of areas of activity, and a substantial change in human capital, in which it will part from employees across various departments in the organization, alongside recruitment of dozens of employees with expertise in AI. This step is being carried out responsibly and after an effort to reduce as much as possible the number of employees from whom the company will part.

Lightricks will accompany the employees who end their work at the company in order to help them find new work as easily as possible."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 27, 2025.

