Israel’s five largest banks have reported their results for the third quarter of 2026, generally showing an erosion in net profit. The aggregate net profit for Bank Leumi, Bank Hapoalim, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank, Israel Discount Bank, and First International Bank of Israel was NIS 8.1 billion, 6% less than in the corresponding quarter last year.

The reasons for the decline are a lower interest rate environment, high taxation of excess profits, and a inflation (which positively impacts CPI-linked loans) at a lower rate than last year. In the first nine months of the year, the banks' aggregate profit was NIS 23.8 billion, representing a more moderate decline of 4%, but driven by similar factors.

Bank Leumi was the only one of the five to post growth in quarterly profit. Its net profit rose by 11% to NIS 3 billion, partly thanks to a one-time gain resulting from an adjustment to deferred taxes.

At the other end of the spectrum is Discount Bank, which is currently undergoing a merger with Mercantile Bank, a process entailing significant costs. Consequently, its net profit for the third quarter plummeted by 20% to NIS 910 million.

Bank Hapoalim recorded a 14% decline in net profit, to NIS 2.4 billion, but it should be noted that the profit for the corresponding quarter of 2025 included one-time tax-related gains.

First International Bank of Israel (FIBI) saw a 13% decline in quarterly profit, to NIS 508 million, while Mizrahi Tefahot Bank recorded an 8% decline, to NIS 1.4 billion. In the nine-month period, FIBI experienced the sharpest erosion, at 10%.

Interest Income: FIBI hit hardest

The five banks' net interest income for the quarter totaled NIS 15.4 billion, 6% below the NIS 16.4 billion recorded in the same period last year. The decline occurred even though the banks’ credit portfolio grew by 15%, reaching NIS 2.05 trillion. It reflects the interest rate cuts implemented by the Bank of Israel, as well as low inflation. This rapid growth in the portfolio is intended to compensate for the interest rate cuts, with banks aggressively expanding their operations to generate new revenue streams from lending.

Bank Leumi posted the highest return on equity for the quarter, an annualized 16.9%. Leumi was the only bank to see an increase in this metric (up from 16.3% the previous year), although, as noted, this figure was impacted by a significant one-time gain.

Next is Mizrahi Tefahot at 15% (down from 17.6% the previous year), followed by Bank Hapoalim at 14% (down from 17.6%), and First International Bank at 13.8% (down from 16.2%). Discount Bank trails at the bottom with a return on equity of 10.4%, which compares with 13.7% the previous year. Bank Hapoalim recorded the sharpest decline in return on equity, a drop of 3.6 percentage points, although this figure also reflects the one-time gain in the corresponding quarter last year. The returns are weighed down by the surtax tax imposed by the Ministry of Finance on the banks, amounting to NIS 3 billion in 2026.

Credit losses: First International records a gain

Credit loss expenses across the five banks fell by 16% during the quarter to NIS 538 million, down from NIS 637 million in the same period last year. First International Bank stood out positively, recording a net gain equivalent to 0.02% of its average credit balance. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank recorded a low expense ratio of 0.06% of its credit portfolio. At Discount Bank, the expense ratio stood at 0.16%, the highest in the banking system, although this does represent a decline from 0.28% in the corresponding quarter. At Bank Hapoalim, the ratio fell to 0.12% from 0.29%. Bank Leumi recorded the sharpest increase, rising to 0.13% from 0.03% the previous year, primarily due to an increase in the general provision for credit losses in line with the growth of its credit portfolio.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 18, 2026.

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