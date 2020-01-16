Mellanox joins IAI-led cyber consortium

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has announced that Israeli semiconductor company Mellanox Technologies (Nasdaq: MLNX) will join the Israeli Cyber Companies Consortium (IC3), which IAI leads, to market its products within the IC3 framework. In addition, Mellanox will collaborate with Custodio Technologies, a Singapore-based IAI subsidiary, in the co-development of an innovative cyber investigation solution that leverages Mellanox’s smart network cards and Custodio’s CyVestiGO investigation system. The combined solution will enable extensive log collection in advanced server environments as well as quick analysis in detecting sophisticated cyber-attacks, IAI said..

IC3 was founded in 2016 under the auspices of Israel's Ministry of Economy to provide a comprehensive solution to cyber challenges faced by governments worldwide. The consortium, which offers a combination of the leading Israeli cyber technologies to customers around the world, includes companies like Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP), Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), Bynet, ECI, CyberX, Clearsky, CyberArk, BGProtect, and XM Cyber. IC3 has also established a national cyber center in Latin America, which includes a national cybersecurity plan, risk assessment surveys, and an advanced monitoring and protection center against cyberattacks.

Mellanox VP of Cybersecurity Ariel Levanon said, "The BlueField 2 solution, launched last summer, provides our customer's data centers with smart and secure connectivity in advanced server environments without impacting performance. Mellanox is proud to join the Israeli Cyber Companies Consortium and contribute to the comprehensive solutions that Israeli cyber companies provide to nations worldwide."

As announced in March last year, NVIDIA Corporation intends to acquire Mellanox for $125 per share in cash. Mellanox's share price closed at $119.50 in New York yesterday, giving the company a market cap of $6.63 billion.

