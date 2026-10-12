Microsoft cutting R&D jobs in Israel

US software giant Microsoft is carrying out a global restructuring that is impacting its activity in Israel. Changes will be introduced in the company’s Copilot Studio in Israel, which employs dozens of people. According to sources, most of the group’s workers will remain with the company but transfer to other jobs, while a number of them will be laid off.

The Copilot Studio develops the platform that enables enterprises to create and operate AI agents that can carry out business functions automatically. This is an area in which Microsoft has invested as part of the expansion of its AI activity.

Microsoft stated in response: "We continue to examine the company’s activity and its enterprise structure with the aim of adapting them to changing needs and challenges. The process includes changes in the structure of the teams, and in certain cases difficult decisions that directly affect company employees. We are aware of the personal significance of these changes, and we shall do all we can to accompany the employees affected by them sensitively, respectfully, and supportively."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 12, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.