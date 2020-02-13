Microsoft names new Israel Development Center head

Microsoft Corp. has announced the appointment of Michal Braverman-Blumenstyk as GM of the Microsoft Israel Development Center. She will continue to hold the position of CTO of Microsoft Cloud and AI Security, in which she has led the company's Azure Sentinel security project. Braverman-Blumenstyk replaces Assaf Rappaport, who stepped down last month.

The Microsoft Israel Development Center is the company's first R&D center outside the US. It was established in 1991. Braverman-Blumenstyk will be its fourth manager and the first woman named to the position. In recent years the Development Center has grown significantly, doubling the number of its employees through organic growth and acquisitions of Israeli start-ups, becoming a major force in the fields of cybersecurity and AI within Microsoft. About half its people engage in cybersecurity. Later this year, Microsoft Israel and the Development Center will move to a new campus in Herzliya. The company says that the investment in the campus, which is expected to employ thousands of people, demonstrates its long-term commitment to technology development in Israel.

"The Microsoft Israeli Development Center is considered to be a world leader and a center for astonishing talent in a range of areas, and our cybersecurity experts are at the head of the most innovative products in the field," Braverman-Blumenstyk said. "I am excited to continue our technological excellence and conquer new heights together, to support startup companies, to broaden diversity at Microsoft in particular and in high-tech in general, and to influence global technology"

The cybersecurity center presently employs hundreds of developers and cybersecurity experts, some of whom came on board with the acquisition of Israeli startups - the biggest of which was the purchase of Adallom. Braverman-Blumenstyk the Azure Security Center, IoT security for the cloud, and Azure Sentinel, which was launched in 2019. In December, the magazine CRN crowned Azure Sentinel one of the ten hottest cybersecurity tools of 2019.

Braverman-Blumenstyk belongs to a number of organizations promoting the integration of Israeli Arabs and women in the high-tech industry, as well as volunteering as a mentor in these communities. She is a member of the management board at "Kav Mashve", a nonprofit organization promoting equal employment opportunities for Arab university graduates in the Israeli business sector, and she also shared in establishing the local branch of "UPWARD Women", which forges business ties and holds networking meets for professional women from all over the world.

Scott Guthrie, Executive Vice President, Microsoft Cloud & AI Group said: "I look forward to Michal Braverman-Blumenstyk extending her deep technical expertise and local leadership experience across our Microsoft Israel Development Center. I have every confidence in Michal’s and the team’s ability to capitalize on opportunities, build on the established momentum, and strongly contribute to the local ecosystem."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 13, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020