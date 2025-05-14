Mortgage taking in Israel remains strong

Mortgage taking in Israel remained strong in April 2025 with mortgages totaling NIS 8.05 billion taken, up from NIS 5.95 billion in April 2024, according to preliminary figures from the Bank of Israel.

The figures also show that 16% of the mortgages were deferred mortgages, which shows that financing deals by real estate developers continue, despite a draft decision by the Bank of Israel to limit them.

In recent months, there has been a certain gap between the volume of mortgages taken out, which is at a relatively high level, and the number of transactions in the housing market - which is declining. This gap is mainly explained by mortgage re-financing and the taking out of additional loans with the apartment as collateral. The Bank of Israel has not yet published data for April, but it seems that this trend continued last month.

The volume of mortgages was large in April, when taking into account that the Passover holiday fell during the month, with many taking vacations and a smaller number of business days.

An examination of the mortgage tracks taken shows that the trend of taking out unlinked mortgages continues. Last month, 82% of the mortgages taken out were unlinked, which is similar to previous months.

