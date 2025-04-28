NED, Levinstein begin construction of Netanya data center

NED, an international data center platform headquartered in Israel, and Levinstein Group, have begun construction of The Alpha Campus data center in Netanya. A cornerstone laying ceremony took place last week. The investment in the data center which is being built to support artificial intelligence and cloud computing workloads, is some NIS 1.3 billion.

The Alpha Campus will consist of several structures spread over 35,000 square meters, and will offer a total power capacity of 42 MW, with future expansion potential. It has earned LEED Gold certification for sustainable construction.

According to NED, the site is tailored to meet the needs of a broad range of customers, especially those in AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) - fields that require extremely high power per rack. The facility will provide direct liquid cooling (DLC) solutions capable of supporting workloads of 100 kW or more per cabinet. Additionally, the halls will include row-based cooling and rear-door heat exchangers.

Alpha Campus is designed as a fortified underground complex, providing secure infrastructure against both physical threats, including terrorism and missile attacks, and cyber threats. The campus will comply with a high level of redundancy, built to exceed Tier III like standards, with significant areas conforming to even stricter Tier IV like standards. All systems will include fail-safes.

The campus was designed in collaboration with Kao Data, a UK data center company that shares ownership and founding leadership with NED through Goldacre, a specialist digital infrastructure investment firm. The project is being constructed by the Electra Group, and the first facility is expected to become operational in early 2027.

NED reports that it is in advanced negotiations with several major international clients.

NED CEO Daniel Efrati said, "Israel is a global technology leader with a highly strategic location in the global data industry - positioned at the heart of the local and international tech ecosystem. We recognize the rising demand for power and the shortage of infrastructure, as well as the need for local solutions tailored to the Israeli market at the highest global standards. Together with Levinstein Group - with its rich experience in infrastructure development and engineering - we are confident that the campus will meet the world’s most demanding standards."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 28, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.