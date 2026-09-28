Nadav Balila buys land for data center at Alon Tavor

The logistics company of real estate developer Nadav Balila is buying additional land in the Alon Tavor Industrial Zone in the Jezreel Valley. Sources inform "Globes" that after his group bought 40 dunams (ten acres) in the park, last week it signed an agreement to buy an additional 22 dunams (6.5 acres) on the other side of the site.

According to sources in the area, the developer bought the land for NIS 83 million, or NIS 3.7 million per dunam, for the purposes of constructing a server farm in collaboration with Doral Energy and Ampa, the partners in a similar project of Balila’s in the Har Tuv Industrial Zone near Bet Shemesh. The land was bought from an industrial company, and has a relevant approved urban building plan.

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The determined move by Nadav B Logistics and Doral stems from the proximity of the land to power plants and natural gas infrastructure that could power electricity substations. The application for approval for a power connection has not yet been submitted, and in any case the Electricity Authority has suspended approvals for connection to the national power grid. The companies are optimistic, however, that approval will eventually be obtained, among other things because of the proximity to the Alon Tavor power station.

A server farm with a 50-megawatt output is planned for the site, which is smaller than the Har Tuv installation, which will have an output of 75 megawatts.

Construction of the server farm will cost an estimated NIS 1 billion or more, and will yield tens of millions of shekels in annual revenue to each of the three companies.

Doral Energy stated in response to the report: "Expansion of the collaboration with Ampa and Balila Logistics at Alon Tavor is a further step in Doral’s data centers activity. The installation, with a planned 50-megawatt IT load, will be constructed in an environment rich in existing energy infrastructure, providing an advantage for the development of the project."

No response was forthcoming from Balila Group.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 28, 2026.

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