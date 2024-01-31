Naftali Bennett joins board of cyber startup Lasso Security

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett is joining the board of young cyber startup Lasso Security, which was founded last year. The company is a developer of security solutions for generative AI systems using large language models (LLM). In its last fund raising round, led by Entrée Capital, Lasso Security raised $6 million.

This is the second technology company that Bennett has joined since leaving politics. Last May, he was appointed to the board of Quantum Source, a developer of technology for error-corrected quantum computers.

RELATED ARTICLES Bennett joins the quantum computing arms race

Before he entered politics, Bennett was one of the founders of cyber company Cyota, which was sold to US data security company RSA for $145 million in 2005. In 2009, he served for a short period as CEO of Israeli software company Soluto, which in 2013 was sold to US company Asurion for $130 million.

"The generative AI technology revolution has captured the attention not just of entrepreneurs and companies implementing the technology in order to develop and to create a competitive advantage, but also of malicious hackers. Lasso Security’s dedication to strengthening security and the use of LLMs represents an important balance between technological advancement and giving priority to data security," Bennett said, adding, "In an era in which there are no limits to innovation, the mission of Lasso Security is vital to progress, and I am proud to be on the board and to be part of Lasso Security’s journey."

Lasso Security co-founder and CEO Elad Schulman said, "Lasso Security’s mission is to encourage the adoption of the ground breaking technological capabilities of large language models without endangering data security. We are delighted that former prime minster of Israel Naftali Bennett is joining the Lasso board. Bennett brings with him many years of experience and a rich professional background, and adds a unique and creative viewpoint to the board’s decisions on the direction in which Lasso should develop."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 31, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.