Nauru recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital

The government of Nauru, a Pacific Ocean island in Micronesia, has recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Nauru's embassy at the UN has officially announced. "The Mission of Nauru has the honor to convey the decision of the Government of the Republic of Nauru to formally recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital city of the state of Israel,” the embassy stated. The announcement, dated August 16, was published today.

Israel Minister of Foreign Affairs Yisrael Katz tweeted, "I commend Nauru's important decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. After President Trump's historic recognition of Jerusalem, other countries are taking this important step. We will continue to strengthen Jerusalem's diplomatic status. We will continue to work to bring more countries to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and bring about the opening of more diplomatic missions and embassisesand in our capital."

The president of Nauru visited Israel in June 2017 when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked him for Nauru's consistent support for Israel in UN institutions. "Nauru is one of Israel's most dedicated friends in the world. It regularly supports Israel in the UN, despite pressure exerted on it by Arab countries," Netanyahu said on that occasion.

Nauru is a tiny island with only 13,000 residents, but has a seat in the UN and a vote in the UN General Assembly, just like all other countries.

There is still an almost automatic majority against Israel in the UN General Assembly, so support like that of Nauru is currently ineffective.

Israel will have to allocate a site in Jerusalem for the new embassy and bring the matter up for approval by the Planning and Building Commissions. It will also have to provide financial aid to Nauru for moving its embassy.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 29, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019