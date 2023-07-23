Netanyahu postpones Cyprus, Turkey visits for health reasons

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent a heart pacemaker implant procedure at Sheba Hospital last night. Last Saturday, Netanyahu was hospitalized for observation at Sheba Hospital after feeling unwell. At the time, it was reported that he was suffering from dehydration.

Following last night’s medical procedure, the prime minister’s bureau has announced that he needs to be monitored, and that this has led to the postponement of planned official visits to Cyprus and Turkey this week.

RELATED ARTICLES Protestors gather as Knesset starts reasonableness bill debate

Today’s regular government meeting has been postponed and will be rescheduled, as will discussions of security matters planned for today with the participation of Chief of Staff Herzl Halevy, following the spate of announcements by army reservists that they will stop volunteering for service if the judicial overhaul proceeds. Netanyahu is, however, expected to be released from hospital today and to attend the vote in Knesset on the bill to abolish the reasonableness standard in judicial review of executive decisions. Minister of Justice Yariv Levin deputized for Netanyahu during his absence.

Sheba Hospital said in a statement this morning: "The procedure was carried out successfully and without complications. The prime minister’s state of health is good, and he will remain in the cardiology ward for observation." Netanyahu’s bureau added that he would be released sometime today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 23, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.