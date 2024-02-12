Netherlands court halts supply of F-35 parts to Israel

The Court of Appeals in The Hague ruled today that the Netherlands government must, within seven days, halt the supply to Israel of US-owned parts for Lockheed Martin F-35 combat aircraft stored in warehouses in Woensdrecht. The court thus accepted a petition brought against the Netherlands government by human rights organizations, on the grounds that the supply of the parts could implicate the Netherlands in war crimes.

The Court of Appeals overturned the ruling of the district court in December, which dismissed the petition. An anonymous letter from diplomats at the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs supported the petition, and accused the government of extraordinary intervention in Israel’s favor in the matter.

The Netherlands government stated in the past that the US, which produces the F-35, would be able to supply the parts to Israel from other warehouses and bases, but the court decision represents a blow to Israel’s image and a victory for those who accuse it of breaking international law in the war in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli version of the F-35 is known as the Adir. The Israel Air Force has 36 of these aircraft, with 14 more on order, and has requested to purchase another 25. Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems (Nasdaq: ELST; TASE: ELST) produces displays and helmets for the F-35 planes.

