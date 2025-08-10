New Chinese car brands fuel demand for showroom space

The influx of Chinese vehicle brands to Israel continues to gather force, and with it the demand for showrooms in good locations. In the final quarter of 2025, a series of new showrooms is due to open around Israel, at a total investment of tens of millions of shekels.

Chinese brand GAC Aion, which is due to go on sale in Israel shortly through Union Motors unit Orion Mobility, announced last week that it would initially open five showrooms around Israel towards September.

The brand’s flagship showroom will be in Ra’anana, an unusual location in the industry for a main showroom. The showroom, 300 square meters in area including management offices, will be located in a new complex at Hanofar Street 2a in the industrial zone. Other showrooms will be opened in Tel Aviv, Haifa, Rishon LeZion, and Modi’in. The showrooms will exhibit advanced design and online marketing technologies. The initial investment is NIS 7.5 million.

GAC will launch a series of new electric models in Israel, addressing different segments, with an estimated range of prices from about NIS 140,000 to over NIS 250,000. A first consignment of the Chinese company’s vehicles arrived in Ashdod last week, including a large electric crossover aimed at competing directly in the Tesla Y’s market segment.

Lubinski switches showroom

Another Chinese electric brand setting up showrooms in advance of its impending launch in Israel is the premium IM brand of the Chinese SAIC group. The main showroom of the brand, which is imported by the Lubinski group, will be located at Hamanofim Street 2, Herzliya instead of the DS brand, also imported by Lubinski, which will move to Tel Aviv.

Another IM showroom will be located in the Check Post interchange area at Ba’alai Melacha Street 1, Haifa. It will replace the existing MG showroom on the site, which will move to a new, larger showroom in a new building at Hahermesh 28, near the Check Post interchange. Sales of the IM brand will shortly begin in Europe and Israel with two large premium electric models, a sedan and a crossover, pitted against Tesla’s Y and 3 models, at an estimated price range of NIS 200,000-300,000, depending on the model, but with a higher specification to price ratio.

Colmobil builds a complex

Colmobil has also started constructing a new complex, at Nesher, in the outskirts of Haifa, that will bring together all the group’s current showrooms currently located in Haifa and the Check Post interchange area. The complex is expected to open in the middle of next year. It will have a built area of some 8,000 square meters. The group has also begun construction of a 6,600 square meter showroom complex in Beersheva, due to be completed in early 2027.

Chinese company BAIC, which is due to launch its products in Europe and Israel in the final quarter of 2025, is negotiating on renting new showrooms in Herzliya and Rishon LeZion. The brand will initially focus on gasoline and hybrid vehicles, mainly crossovers, with an estimated price range of NIS 140,000 to NIS 200,000.

