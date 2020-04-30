New Covid-19 cases in Israel steadily dwindling

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Israel as of this morning was 15,870, representing a rise of just 88 new cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reports. In 8,412 of these cases the patient has recovered, with a rise of 6% in this number over the past 24 hours.

There are 117 patients in severe condition, with 85 of them on ventilators. The number of fatalities from the coronavirus has risen by four over the past 24 hours to 219.

Unless there is a sudden spike in new cases over the next day or two then schools and kindergartens will partially reopen on Sunday. Kindergarten classes will be divided into two and will attend kindergarten three days a week, while first to third grade classes in elementary school will also divide into two and attend school five days a week.

The government has also cancelled the 500 meter from home restriction for exercising. The cabinet will also discuss the possibility of shopping malls and open markets reopening next week.

However, despite the fall in new infections, the need to wear masks in public will be strictly enforced with NIS 200 fines to be imposed.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 30, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020