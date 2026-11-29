The Jerusalem Light Rail network continues to expand: The Jerusalem District Planning and Building Committee has selected a route for the eastern branch of the light rail, which will serve the Arnona and Armon Hanatziv neighborhoods in the city’s southeast. This new, three-kilometer branch will have three stations and will connect to the light rail’s Blue Line at the Hebron Road-Asher Viner intersection.

The plan is being advanced by the Jerusalem Municipality, at the initiative of the Transportation Master Plan Team. Once completed, it will provide residents of the neighborhoods with a direct connection to employment, commercial, and leisure hubs in Talpiot, Malha, and the city center. The committee explained that the selected route offered the optimal balance between the quality of transport service, development costs, and engineering complexity.

Beyond improving accessibility, the extension is also expected to support urban renewal initiatives and increase the housing supply along the route. The Planning Administration noted that the advancement of this extension was part of the expansion of the capital’s mass transit system, designed to reduce reliance on private vehicles and address traffic congestion in the city.

From a single line to a network

This decision comes against the backdrop of the significant expansion of Jerusalem’s light rail system over the past year. For about fifteen years, the city relied solely on the Red Line, which opened in 2011 and initially connected Pisgat Ze'ev to Mount Herzl. The line was subsequently extended at both ends; today, it runs from the northern neighborhood of Neve Ya'akov all the way to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in the southwest of the city.

In August 2026, the first section of the Green Line (L3) opened to traffic, running between Haturim Station and Malha. This segment is 7 kilometers long and has thirteen stations. In November, the line’s service was extended through the city center to Damascus Gate, utilizing part of the Red Line’s infrastructure and incorporating five shared stations.

At the same time, the development of the Green Line continues in further stages. Line L4, connecting the Gilo neighborhood to the light rail network, is in the advanced testing phase, with its opening expected in the near future. Plans are also in place to extend service toward Mount Scopus.

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The Blue Line, which will connect to the new branch serving Arnona and Armon Hanatziv, is also currently under construction. It is set to link Gilo in the south with Ramot in the north, passing through the center of Jerusalem; it is scheduled to open in stages between 2029 and 2031.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 29, 2026.

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