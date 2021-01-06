New lockdown rules close all but essential services

The tightening of restrictions in Israel's third lockdown will affect a wide range of activities.

Travel

Anyone who purchased a ticket before the imposition of the lockdown (proof of the date of purchase will be required) will be allowed to fly. For others, an exemptions committee will give individual permits.

Incoming travelers from high-rick countries will undergo a period of isolation in government-run hotels. Exit from isolation will be subject to tests.

There is no restriction on the purchase of flights after the imposition of the lockdown on Israeli citizens seeking to return to Israel. Entry into Israel will be allowed for Israeli passport holders only.

Construction

The government has authorized the prime minster and the ministers of finance and defense to make decisions concerning the construction industry.

Restrictions on movement

People will not be allowed to go more than one kilometer from their homes. Only household members will allowed in homes. No more than five people will be allowed to gather in a closed space (other than nuclear family members), and no more than ten people in an open space.

Commerce

All stores will be closed apart from grocery stores and pharmacies.

Education

The education system will be closed, apart from special education institutions, youth at risk institutions, and boarding schools where the pupils are unable to return home.

Workplaces

Most workplaces will be closed, apart from those that receive exemptions, and in those no more than five people will be allowed in a closed space.

Public transport

Occupancy on public transport will be limited to 50%.

Sport

Professional sport will be halted.

