The aggressive expansion of renewable energy companies continues. In addition to reporting very strong third-quarter results, OY Nofar Energy (TASE: NOFR) has announced an investment of $75 million to $100 million from Leumi Partners into its European subsidiary. One of the major accounting firms will carry out a valuation of Nofar Europe, which will determine the final investment amount and the equity stake to be received in return. Nofar Europe is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nofar Energy; the company now appears to be bringing in Leumi Partners as a strategic investor to finance its ongoing expansion.

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Nofar Europe has several significant projects, centered in Romania, some active and others under construction, with a total capacity in the hundreds of megawatts. Nofar also has holds substantial assets in Spain, Italy, the UK, Germany, Poland, Serbia, and Lithuania. Eastern Europe is currently undergoing a major energy transformation; in Romania, the disparity between midday and evening energy demand makes energy storage particularly profitable. Nofar is therefore incorporating battery storage systems into all its projects in the country. The deal is expected to be signed by February 23, 2027.

In Israel, Nofar is on track to sell a 50% stake in its local projects, comprising 350 megawatts of capacity and 115 megawatt-hours of storage, to YR Morya. The transaction is valued at NIS 350 million, implying a total valuation of NIS 700 million for the projects in question. The deal is expected to be signed within 45 days-that is, by January 2027. Nofar thus stands to generate over NIS 500 million from these two transactions, which it will apparently invest in continued aggressive expansion. This strategy, characteristic of all major renewable energy companies, aims to meet the massive global demand for electricity as rapidly as possible, a demand driven by the need for data centers to power the artificial intelligence revolution.

Nofar Energy's share price rose 16.33% on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 26, 2026.

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