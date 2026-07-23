NovoCure surges on Q2 results

NovoCure (Nasdaq: NVCR), a developer of cancer treatments by focusing electric fields on the growth, reported $184 million revenue for the second quarter of 2026, 16% more than in the corresponding quarter of 2025, and above the consensus analysts’ estimate of $172 million.

The company’s share price has jumped by nearly 25% in today’s session so far, giving it a market cap of 2.25 billion. The company raised its 2026 revenue guidance from $690-710 million to $710-725 million.

In the current quarter, the company posted revenue of $5.4 million from its relatively new product for treating lung cancer, Optune Lua. This is almost double the revenue from the product in the first quarter (it was not on the market in the corresponding quarter).

Experts were divided on how the market would accept this product, and wondered how far the results of the clinical trials would persuade doctors to adopt it. The even newer product for treating pancreatic cancer, which was approved for sale only in February, generated revenue of $1.6 million in the second quarter. NovoCure expects revenue of $20-30 million in 2026 as a whole from these two products.

The successful launch of the new products is very important for the company in its main market, the treatment of brain cancer, in which it appeared to have reached saturation in recent years, particularly in the US market. The growth in revenue from this product came mainly outside the US, while US sales were flat.

On the way to profitability

In the coming year, NovoCure is expected to become closer to two more new markets. In the fourth quarter of 2026, the US Food and Drug Administration is due to decide whether to give approval to the company’s product for treating metastases in the brain from lung cancer. In the same quarter, NovoCure is expected to complete recruitment of patients for a Phase III trial of its product for first-line treatment of glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. A successful trial will enable NovoCure to offer its product at an earlier stage of the disease, and hence to more patients for a longer period of time.

NovoCure’s second quarter net loss was smaller than expected, at $15 million, or $0.13 per share. Analysts had estimated a loss of $0.33 per share. The narrower loss was partly thanks to an improvement in the company’s gross profit margin, from 74% to 78%.

NovoCure, which had $440 million cash at the end of the second quarter, has not been profitable since 2019, because of heavy investment in clinical trials and marketing. CEO Frank Leonard, who took up his post at the end of 2025, stressed at the beginning of this year that he was finally steering the company towards profitability.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 23, 2026.

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