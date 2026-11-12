Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang steps down

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang has resigned from his positions as president, CEO, and director of the company effective immediately. Longtime CFO Colette Kress has been appointed interim CEO, while continuing in her current role. Nvidia’s board has initiated a search for a permanent successor and, for the first time in the company's history, has appointed a chairperson, Harvey Jones. Jones, an entrepreneur, a senior executive in the technology industry, and a venture capitalist for over 30 years, previously served as CEO and chairperson of Synopsys.

Nvidia’s share price is down by more than 12% in pre-market trading.

Kress joined Nvidia in September 2013 and has played a pivotal role in the company over the past decade. Before this, she accumulated nearly 25 years of experience in finance roles at leading technology companies, including Cisco and Microsoft. In a statement, Kress said in as statement: "We will continue advancing the work that has made Nvidia a leader in accelerated computing and AI, and execute on the opportunities ahead. Our focus remains on serving our customers, partners, developers and shareholders."

The company’s announcement expressed deep appreciation for Huang’s immense contribution to transforming Nvidia into one of the world’s most influential technology companies. The company made clear that the release of its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2027 would proceed as scheduled this Tuesday, November 17, followed by the customary investor call.

Two extramarital affairs

Huang’s resignation follows reports that emerged last night indicating the company’s board of directors had convened to discuss his removal as CEO. This development comes in the wake of revelations of two extramarital affairs; details about the second relationship were published yesterday in "The New York Times."

The report revealed that Jensen Huang engaged in a romantic relationship not only with Alice Huang, who is identified by US intelligence services as a Chinese intelligence operative, but also with an Nvidia employee: a senior executive who reported directly to him. According to "The New York Times," the person in question is Kimberly Powell, the company’s vice president of Healthcare, who oversees the sale of chips to the medical sector.

Unlike in the case of the affair with Alice Huang, which Jensen Huang acknowledged in a letter sent to employees on Sunday, Huang has not responded to these latest allegations.

Powell has been with the company since 2008 and was appointed to her present role in 2017.

Nvidia is very active in Israel, and Jensen Huang’s departure raises concerns about the future of its activity in the country, which accounts for a substantial slice of Israel’s GDP. According to the company’s second quarter financials, operations managed from Israel accounted for 18% of Nvidia’s total revenue in the quarter. The company is due to construct a huge campus in northern Israel, in addition to its existing facilities here. Huang once described Israel as "Nvidia's second home".

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 12, 2026.

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