Nvidia presents next generation AI chips developed in Israel

Nvidia opened its GTC (GPU Technology Conference) event in Washington DC yesterday with announcements that bring home its status as the driving force of the artificial intelligence revolution. The company announced that it would link up with the US federal government and technology giants such as Alphabet (Google), Microsoft, Oracle and Elon Musk’s xAI to build what it calls "the AI infrastructure of America" that will provide unprecedented computing power.

Nvidia also unveiled two chips developed in Israel, BlueField-4 and ConnectX-8 SuperNIC, which represent the spine of the next generation of AI factories and cloud data centers. The chips, developed at Nvidia’s R&D center in Tel Aviv, are designed to accelerate data transmission and inference processing of huge AI models, supporting speeds of up to 800 Gb/s. The company says that BlueField-4 supplies six times more processing power for AI workloads than the previous generation of chips, and supports systems four times as large.

Another fascinating innovation at the conference is Nvidia NVQLink, new technology that for the first time facilitates direct connectivity between GPU computing and quantum processors, enabling researchers to build hybrid quantum-classical systems. "In the near future, every Nvidia GPU scientific supercomputer will be hybrid, tightly coupled with quantum processors to expand what is possible with computing," said Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang. "NVQLink is the Rosetta Stone connecting quantum and classical supercomputers - uniting them into a single, coherent system that marks the onset of the quantum-GPU computing era."

Nvidia also announced a $1 billion investment in Nokia, and a strategic partnership with the Finnish company to add Nvidia-powered AI-RAN (radio access network) products to Nokia’s RAN portfolio, which will enable telecommunications service providers to launch AI-native 5G-Advanced and 6G networks on Nvidia platforms.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 29, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.