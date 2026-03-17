Owner-occupancy declines as more Israelis rent

A Central Bureau of Statistics survey examining the holdings of physical assets by Israeli households between 2013 and 2025 indicates a rise in the proportion of Israelis living in rented accommodation and a corresponding decline in the proportion owning a home.

In 2025, 29.6% of Israelis lived in rented homes, up from 28.8% in 2024. Taking a longer view, since 2013 the proportion of Israelis renting has grown annually. In 2013, the figure was 24.3%. The proportion of Israelis that own a home was 69.8% in 2025, down from 70.6% in 2024. In 2013, the figure was 75.2%, and it has declined annually since then. The proportion of Israelis owning sheltered accommodation was 0.6% in 2025, and it has been stable at that level since 2013.

In a regional breakdown, the highest proportion of renters is in the Tel Aviv district, at 40.4%. The lowest is in the northern district: just 20.6%. In Jerusalem, 31.2% of homes are rented; in Haifa the figure is 29%; in Judea and Samaria it is 23.3%; and in the southern district it is 30.2%.

The cities with the highest proportion of renters are Harish, at 52.1%, followed by Tel Aviv at 49.4%, and Givatayim, at 42.6%. The local authorities with the highest proportion of renters are Mitzpe Ramon, at 56.1%, and Kiryat Arba, at 45.3%. In the period 2024-2025, the turnover of tenants was highest in Tel Aviv, with 22.6% of tenancies changing hands, followed by Beersheva, at 20.2%. The lowest turnover was in Jerusalem, at 8.3%.

In 2025, of homes with Jewish occupants, 68.6% were owner-occupied, 30.8% were rented, and 0.6% were private sheltered homes. Of homes in which the occupants were Arab, 87.4% were owner-occupied, and 12.6% were rented.

In a breakdown by age, of homes in which the occupants were aged up to 34, 61.5% were rented, versus 18.3% in which the occupants were aged 65 and over. Between 2013 and 2025, the proportion of homes in which the occupants were aged up to 64 that were rented rose from 27.9% to 36.2%. For homes in which the occupants were aged 65 and over, the proportion was stable, at about 18%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 17, 2026.

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