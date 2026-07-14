Pelephone signs MOU for acquisition of Wecom

The Bezeq group has announced that its Pelephone mobile telephony unit has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to buy all the shares in Wecom Mobile for NIS 265 million, subject to adjustment in the final agreement, if one is signed.

Bezeq says that the deal is in line with the group’s growth strategy through investments in its field. It estimates that execution of the deal and the synergies it will bring will save NIS 50 million in the short term, mainly in operational costs, and NIS 100 million in the long term, thanks to greater efficiency in the network and frequencies.

The MOU provides for a 60-day no-shop period, with the possibility of a 30-day extension, during which the sides will try to formulate a binding agreement. Completion of the deal is subject to due diligence examinations, to the consent of all Wecom’s shareholders to the deal, to approval by the boards of directors, and to obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals, among them from the Competition Authority and the Ministry of Communications.

Bezeq stressed that at this stage it was a matter of an MOU only, and that there was no certainty that the parties would sign a binding agreement or that the deal would be completed.

It may be recalled that Pelephone bid to acquire Hot Mobile, but lost out to Delek Israel, the Keystone fund, and Leumi partners.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 14, 2026.

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