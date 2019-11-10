Playtika hires 100, leases Herzliya offices

Israeli online games developer Playtika has leased 2,400 square meters in the Rogovin building in Herzliya Pituach and will pay NIS 110 per square meter. The company has also leased 1,400 square meters in the building at 4 Hahoshlim Street where it is paying NIS 85 per square meter. The company's headquarters is at 8 Hahoshlim Street.

Playtika, which was acquired by a Chinese consortium for $4.4 billion in 2016, has 3,000 employees worldwide, 800 of them in Israel. The company recently hired 100 people in Israel who will be employed in its Herzliya head office and the nearby newly leased offices.

