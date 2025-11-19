Playtika shedding yet more employees

Since being floated on Nasdaq five years ago, Playtika Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: PLTK) has carried out several downsizing rounds, and its headcount shrank from 3,800 to 3,500 at the end of 2024. It is now making another, larger round of layoffs: according to estimates, up to 700 employees will have to leave, representing about 20% of the workforce at the end of last year. Playtika employs about 1,000 people in Israel.

Playtika stated in response: "In accordance with company policy, we do not customarily comment on matters of this kind."

Playtika develops games for mobile, including casual and casino games. This is its second round of layoffs this year, after almost 100 employees were laid off in June, half of them in Israel. These employees worked specifically on two of the company’s games. In previous years there were, as mentioned, several downsizing rounds in each of which hundreds of employees were laid off, while at the same time the company made acquisitions that added to its headcount, so that the total net number of employees has not fallen sharply.

It does not appear that the layoffs stem from financial difficulties. The company is profitable, it has cash, and it even distributes a dividend. Nevertheless, it has struggled to grow in recent years. In 2023 and 2024, its revenue fell, while its bottom line has been inconsistent, sometimes growing and sometimes shrinking. In the first nine months of 2025, bet profit fell by 42%. In its third quarter financials, the company reported a double-digit decline in revenue from one of its most important games, Slotomania, and a 1.5% gain in revenue from another significant game, Bingo Blitz.

According to its 2025 guidance, Playtika should record total revenue for the year of $2.7-2.75 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $715-740 million, numbers that represent growth of 5.9-7.9% in revenue (after a decline in 2024) and 2.3-5.6% growth in EBITDA, in comparison with last year.

Playtika, which is headed by its founder Robert Antokol, has a market cap on Nasdaq of $1.5 billion. Its flotation in early 2021 was at a valuation of $11 billion, since when it has lost 85% of its value.

According to "The Wall Street Journal", twelve analysts cover the stock, of whom eight are neutral and four are positive. Their average price target is 50% above the current stock price.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 19, 2025.

