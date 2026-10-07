Police probe Transport Ministry officials

Israel Police is examining reports of two officials in the Ministry of Transport working in other jobs, in connection with the near-downing of flydubai flight FZ 1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv by the co-pilot on September 30.

The first official being investigated is Avraham (Avri) Cohen, Senior Division Manager of Emergencies, Information Security, and Cybersecurity at the ministry. In the past few days it has come to light that he also works as a reserve security officer and flies to an overseas airport to supervise security for Israeli airlines.

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The second person under investigation is Dvir Rubinshtein, who provides outsourced services to the Ministry of Transport and is responsible for aviation safety. It has been reported that he operates a private company and provides consultancy and training services to airlines. It was even reported that he received money from flydubai.

Avri Cohen has worked in his parallel job since 2018, and the Ministry of Transport initially claimed that he had received approval for doing so. The ministry subsequently admitted that he was obliged to terminate his other employment. "As soon as the management of the ministry became aware that the worker was employed in additional employment it was made clear to him immediately and unambiguously that he had to cease forthwith all additional employment while no permission has been given," an announcement by the ministry from a few days go stated.

The responsibility of the division in which Cohen and Rubinshtein work is defined as; "The determination, development, adaptation, and direction of security arrangements for land, air and sea transport services to and from Israel, ensuring that they are free from terrorism threats, and among other things scrutiny of the security of foreign flights that traverse or land in Israel and the provision of security guidelines to aviation companies in accordance with the division of responsibility."

The police are now examining whether there is a suspicion of a conflict of interests.

Avri Cohen and Dvir Rubinshtein have not been accused or convicted of any crime, and are entitled to the presumption of innocence.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 7, 2026.

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