Police tighten speed limit enforcement

The Israel Police Traffic Division announced today that its speed cameras will be adjusted to change the enforcement threshold.

Although speed limits will not change, the amount of excess speed that will be tolerated before a fine is imposed will change in accordance with traffic density in the area, road accident statistics, numbers of casualties, and so forth.

"In a comprehensive professional review of the speed cameras installed around the country, the Israel Police Traffic Division assessed each camera individually, analyzing characteristics of the road, traffic density, road accident statistics, casualty numbers, and risk factors on each stretch of road," a statement from the Israel Police spokesperson said. "At the end of the review, the head of the Traffic Division, Chief Superintendent Haim Shmueli, decided to update the enforcement threshold on the cameras, in accordance with the professional analysis and actual road conditions."

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The decision is intended to tighten enforcement on roads on which excess speed of even a few kilometers an hour is liable to be fatal. "In the past year, the slaughter on the roads has claimed hundreds of lives, besides thousands of people injured to various degrees. These worrying statistics demand a stricter approach to enforcement and adaptation to conditions on the ground," the police statement said.

According to the announcement, the changes will come into force within the next few days. Unusually, the Traffic Division has not said to which roads the changes will apply. Drivers will have to take into account that enforcement could change on any road in Israel, and drive accordingly. "This announcement is intended to enable drivers to prepare, to exercise self-discipline, and to behave on the road responsibly and sensibly," the police announcement states.

"It’s important to stress that the aim of enforcement is not to distribute tickets, but first and foremost to save lives, to prevent the next accident and fatal casualty, to create deterrence, and to reduce the number of people killed and injured in road accidents. Driving even a few kilometers an hour above the speed limit increases the braking distance, reduces time to react, and considerably raises the risk of a fatal outcome."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 9, 2026.

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