Protest leaders call for huge strike next Monday

The campaign headquarters protesting the government's planned judicial reform is ramping up its activities and has called for a huge strike next Monday. This is the day that the government has scheduled the first reading in the Knesset of the amendment to the law on the Supreme Court's powers.

Dozens of organizations, companies and civil society groups working together in the protests that on Monday at midday there will be a huge demonstration outside of the Knesset in Jerusalem. The campaign headquarters has called on employers to allow workers to strike. The Histadrut General Federation of Labor is not participating in the move despite requests on the matter to its chairman, it is not joining the protest at this stage.

Inbal Orpaz, one of the leaders of the tech employees in the protest movement said at a press conference, "On Monday we are striking and going onto the streets. This is not the State of Israel that we dreamed of. We get up in the morning feeling anguished, go to work with a heavy feeling in our hearts. This is how we will have to raise children? In a democratic country? Without freedom of expression? Without protection for the rights of citizens?"

The protest campaign headquarters said, "We call on citizens to already inform their employers that they won't be working on Monday and going onto the streets. This is the most important struggle since the establishment of the state. This is the struggle for Israel's independence as a Jewish and democratic state."

MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism), chairman of the Knesset Constitutional Committee, has been conducting intensive discussions over the past two weeks about changing the composition of the committee to select Supreme Court judges, canceling the concept of reasonableness and restricting the powers of the Supreme Court to disqualify laws. The committee will vote today on the amendment to the law which will be voted on in the first reading in the plenum.

