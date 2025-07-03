Quantum computing co Qedma raises $23m

Quantum computing company Qedma, founded by Dr. Asif Sinay of the Weizmann Institute , Prof. Dorit Aharonov of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and Dr. Netanel Lindner of The Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, has raised $23 million in a round led by Glilot Capital, and with the participation of the company’s longstanding partner IBM, TPY Capital, and Korean Investment Partners.

The round is smaller than those of Quantum Machines and Classiq, which together recently raised almost $300 million, but Qedma is a younger company, and the current round is it’s A round.

Qedma is a software company that has developed algorithms that help in overcoming the greatest challenge in quantum computing, which is the high rate of errors in the basic computing units, the "qubits", whether in trapped ions or photonic computers or those that use semiconductors. The high error rate, or "noise" is it is known in the industry, is a product of the microscopic scale on which the quantum operations take place.

To clear up the noise in the physical qubits, Qedma uses a mechanism based on optimization of measurements carried over time, one after another, such that the computing may be slightly slower, but it achieves a level of accuracy higher than average for the industry. The collaboration with IBM has been going for four years. Qedma carries out trials on an IBM quantum computer costing millions of dollars, and it is one of three companies that have been granted access to IBM’s quantum operating system, alongside Finnish company Algorithmiq and Q-CTRL from Australia. The collaboration with IBM has now matured into investment.

Dr. Sinay, who serves as Qedma’s CEO, believes that the "quantum threshold," at which the qubits will become "clean" enough for a quantum computer to be able to carry out computing tasks more powerfully than existing super-computers, is closer than ever. "IBM published its road map up to 2029, and other companies, such as Quantinuum, QuEra, and IonQ, are at advanced stages of processes that will enable us to see practical quantum applications by 2030. We at Qedma will demonstrate the quantum advantage in a trial with one of the largest ion computing companies in the world by the end of the year," Sinay says.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 3, 2025.

