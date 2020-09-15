Record 5,000 new Covid-19 cases in Israel yesterday

A record 4,973 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Israel on Monday, easily beating the previous record of 4,156 recorded last Thursday, the Ministry of Health reports. The exponential growth in new cases comes 72 hours before Israel goes into a three-week lockdown on Friday at 2pm. Israel will be the world's first country to go into a national lockdown for the second time.

More than 46,000 tests were carried out yesterday with 10.8% of them returning positive results. The high number of positive results suggests that there is a large amount of undetected infections.

533 people are hospitalized in serious condition with Covid-19 including 140 patients on ventilators. 255 people are in moderate condition. There have been 1,141 fatalities in Israel since the start of the pandemic and 40,689 people currently have the virus.

The worst hit cities over the past week are currently Jerusalem with 3,063 new cases, Bnei Brak (1534), Ashdod (892), Tel Aviv (552), Petah Tikva (630), Modi'in Illit (555), and Beit Shemesh (550). The village of Julis has had the highest per capita number of cases with 222 cases out of a population of 10,000 (139 people there currently have the virus).

