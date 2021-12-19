Red states list seen including US, Canada

This morning, the government is due to discuss expanding the list of "red" countries to which travel restrictions apply, as fears grow of the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Ministry of Health officials are formulating the new list in coordination with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Minister of Health Nitzan Horowitz, and it is expected to include the US, Canada, Portugal and Belgium. The vote will not take place during the discussion but in a telephone round of voting by ministers in the course of the day, and the new regulations are expected to come into force on Tuesday night.

Government ministers estimate that there will be a majority in favor of expanding the list of red countries, despite the fact that this time the US is included, in accordance with the recommendation of Ministry of Health professionals. Minister of Education Yifat Shasha-Biton told Channel 12 News yesterday that she was against further restrictions, but the prime minister is determined to close the breach at Ben Gurion Airport to avoid the new variant of the disease spreading as it has in Western countries in recent weeks.

This morning, the government is also due to approve an amendment to the law that will enable the state to impose the cost of a stay at an isolation hotel on the person isolating, so that the state will not bear the cost as it currently does. When the amendment is passed, which it is expected to do in an expedited procedure, the state will set rules governing the circumstances in which it will bear the cost and those in which the cost will fall on the traveler.

