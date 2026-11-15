Revolut in recruitment drive in Israel

British fintech giant Revolut, which received a conditional banking license from the Bank of Israel last week, is recruiting for a variety of positions in Israel. Its website currently lists ten open roles, offering a glimpse into the kind of talent the company seeks to bring on board: on the one hand, seasoned banking and regulatory professionals familiar with Israel’s financial system; on the other, fraud investigators, operations staff, and cybersecurity experts, some of whom may be hired with as little as two to three years’ experience.

One of the most senior roles Revolut aims to fill is head of internal audit. For this position, the company is looking for a professional with at least seven years of experience in auditing regulated financial institutions, ideally someone with a background in banking who is well-versed in the requirements of the Bank of Israel. Another role that Revolut seeks to fill is risk management, requiring candidates with at least five years of experience. These are people tasked with proactively identifying operational risks, evaluating how the bank would handle unusual scenarios, and issuing alerts whenever risk levels exceed set thresholds.

Another job opening offers a glimpse into the services the company may offer in the future. Revolut is seeking a compliance officer to focus on corporate business, including corporate account opening, identifying ultimate beneficial owners (UBOs), and business payments. The role requires at least five years of experience at a bank, a regulatory body, or a law firm specializing in this field. The company also notes that experience with business credit products would be an advantage. While these requirements do not indicate a specific launch date for the services, they suggest that the company’s preparations are not necessarily limited to retail customers.

NIS 15,000 to NIS 42,000

Revolut, which currently employs over 15,000 people worldwide, does not disclose the salaries offered for its positions in Israel. However, salary surveys from recruitment and placement firms such as Manpower, SQLink, GotFriends, Nisha, and the job portal AllJobs provide a benchmark for typical compensation in similar roles in the Israeli market.

According to these salary estimates, risk managers with several years experience can expect to earn NIS 22,000-30,000 shekels gross per month, while senior roles in finance, control, and management can command salaries ranging from NIS 35,000 to NIS 45,000 or more. E

Experienced operations managers can earn between NIS 22,000 and NIS 30,000 monthly, with compensation potentially being higher for more senior positions. For analyst roles in fraud prevention and anti-money laundering, general estimates point to a monthly salary of approximately 15,000-22,000 NIS, depending on experience.

It is important to emphasize that these are estimates for equivalent roles in the Israeli banking sector and the broader Israeli market, rather than salary data specific to Revolut itself. Although the company operates in the banking sector, it is a fintech firm, a technology company rather than a traditional bank; consequently, its compensation policy may differ and could include additional components.

For comparison, estimates based on data from international salary platforms-such as Glassdoor, Indeed, and Levels.fyi-for similar roles in the UK and Europe indicate a monthly salary of NIS 17,600 to NIS 40,600 risk managers, with salaries exceeding NIS 53,000.

In addition to the base salary, company shares represent another potentially significant component of the compensation package. According to reports from Revolut and information about its compensation schemes, the company maintains a stock-based compensation program in which over 10,000 employees worldwide participate, granting eligible staff stock options and restricted stock units (RSUs). Although the company remains private, it has already enabled eligible employees to realize a portion of their holdings by selling shares to investors in secondary transactions. The most recent transaction, completed in the last few weeks, valued the company at $115 billion, which compares with a $75 billion valuation in a deal that took place about a year earlier.

"We might have to fight to retain employees"

To date, Revolut Israel has recruited two senior executives from the traditional banking sector: CEO Uri Nathan, formerly CEO of Pepper, Bank Leumi’s digital bank, and chairperson Shmuel (Muli) Ben Zvi, the former chairperson of Bank Leumi. According to the company’s LinkedIn page, it is currently seeking, among others, mid-to-senior-level banking professionals to help establish its retail credit operations.

These new hires are not yet viewed among Israel’s banks as a threat to employee retention . "Revolut is a digital bank that operates with a lean structure. I don’t believe they need to draw heavily from the broader banking sector-at most, perhaps at the margins," says a senior banking executive. "That said, we might have to put up a fight and decide, 'This employee is worth keeping', and we know how to do that." A senior industry source told "Globes", however, that even before Revolut received an official license here, the banking sector had already gone into defensive mode.

"We didn't wait for them to start approaching employees under the radar," the source explained. "The moment they posted job ads on LinkedIn, we conducted a precise internal mapping based on their specific job descriptions. We know exactly which of our managers and employees are in their sights, who is likely to receive an offer,and we’ve laid the groundwork in advance to retain them."

"Departures-not due to negotiations for better terms"

The banks themselves are undergoing a process that senior industry figures call "Hananization", referring to the transformation Bank Leumi has undergone under the leadership of Hanan Friedman. At its core is the improvement of the efficiency ratio, primarily through voluntary early retirement programs that have led to the departure of even senior-level executives.

"This is a good time to recruit employees from the banking sector," says an industry source. "The banks are allowing long-tenured staff aged 50 and older to take early retirement. I know senior people who were taken aback by what they saw as the intolerable ease with which top management let go of highly experienced, veteran employees. But the banks might well want to fight to retain younger managers whom they view as future stars.

"In most cases, departures do not follow negotiations for better terms. Employees decide they want to move to a more interesting opportunity, go through the hiring process in secret, and then one morning inform the bank that they are leaving. I haven’t heard of such instances at Revolut yet, perhaps because the trend hasn’t really taken off there, or because it’s happening on a small scale. In any case, this is certainly an excellent opportunity for Revolut."

Exempt from pay caps, with strong incentives

Revolut is classified as a "small bank" and is therefore not subject to the law capping bankers' compensation. It can offer salaries significantly higher than the industry standard, even for mid-level positions.

An example of such an incentive outside the traditional banking sector is Zachi Artzi, head of Construction and Real Estate in Bank Leumi’s Corporate Division, who is set to become CEO of a subsidiary of non-bank credit group Nawi. His annual compensation package will total NIS 6.6 million (including a NIS 600,000 signing-on bonus), exceeding the NIS 4.4 million earned by Hanan Friedman last year.

Artzi, however, was recruited to establish operations that closely resemble traditional banking. At Revolut, most services already exist on its app, so there is unlikely to be demand there for many senior executives of this caliber.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 15, 2026.

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