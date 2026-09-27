Riskified hits five-year high

A 10.8% rise in the share price of Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) last Thursday brought it to its highest level since the end of 2021. On Friday, the stock weakened a little, but the company still ended the week with a market cap above $1 billion for the first time in a long time.

Riskified is a fintech company that provides a solution for the prevention of fraud in ecommerce. The company, headed by co-founder Eido Gal, was floated on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021, a boom year for flotations, at a valuation of $3.3 billion, which it has never seen since.

RELATED ARTICLES Riskified begins trading on NYSE at $3.3b valuation

Riskified did not release any report last week that might explain the jump in its share price. On investment website Zacks, it was stated that Riskified was enjoying growing demand arising from the fact that incidents of fraud were becoming more complicated.

In its second quarter financials released last month, Riskified reported its fastest growth in revenue in recent years, by 22% to $98.7 million. It posted a net loss of $9.1 million, which represents an improvement over the corresponding quarter, and positive EBITDA of $3.9 million.

Riskified expects revenue for 2026 to total $400-410 million and EBITDA for the year of $33-39 million. The mid-point of the guidance represents growth of 17.5% in revenue and 34.7% in EBITDA in comparison with 2025.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 27, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.