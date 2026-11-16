Ronen Elad to buy control of Arkia

Arkia’s board of directors has approved the acquisition of the Israeli airline by businessman Ronen Elad. The decision came after the airline’s employees announced its support of the deal. As part of the deal Elad will inject tens of millions of dollars into the airline and become the controlling shareholder.

The employees holding of 22% will be diluted to 15%, and they will receive two members on the board of directors and one observer. The employees invoked their right to veto the deal signed last week to sell Arkia to a consortium led by Kidan Dahari and Yaron Adib.

Elad is a relatively unknown figure even though he has been behind the scenes of major business deals in Israel for years. He prefers to stay out of the spotlight, has accumulated extensive experience in buying companies, turning them around, enhancing their value, and bringing in strategic partners. Now, with his entry into Arkia, he is stepping into one of the most complex and competitive sectors in the Israeli economy. He was also involved in the establishment of the home-goods chain Jumbo in Greece.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 16, 2026.

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