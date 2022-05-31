Ronit Atad steps down as Microsoft Israel chief

After two and a half years in the post, Ronit Atad is stepping down as Microsoft Israel Country Manager, Microsoft Inc.’s sales and support arm in Israel. Atad took up the post in October 2019, shortly before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and a month after the launch of the tender for the Israeli government’s cloud computing services project Nimbus. She will leave it this July, after the end of Microsoft’s fiscal year.

Atad will be replaced by Alon Haimovich, who currently serves as Public Sector and Enterprise Commercial Lead, VP Sales at Microsoft Israel, and is responsible for service to large enterprises such as the banks, insurance companies and health funds.

Atad’s departure and Haimovich’s appointment come against the background of Microsoft’s loss in the NIS 4 billion Nimbus tender. The eventual winners were Amazon and Google. In April last year, Microsoft filed an appeal against the loss in the Supreme Court, but it withdrew the appeal last summer without explanation, leaving Oracle, the other loser in the tender, to fight its disqualification alone. Oracle’s appeal is still before the court, and progress on it is expected to be made within the next few weeks.

Haimovich’s appointment comes as Microsoft gears up to bid in classified defense tenders for services to the army and and security agencies.

Haimovich joined Microsoft Israel after thirteen years at Cisco, where he held several senior positions. In his last job at Cisco, he was VP Sales of the defense division and ancillary units. Before that, he was VP Technology and Business Architecture Lead at the company.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 31, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.