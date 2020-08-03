Sagi appoints co-CEOs for int'l investments unit

Teddy Sagi Group is promoting two senior executives, both formerly of financial consulting firm Ernst & Young (EY), and has appointed them co-CEOs of Globe Invest, the family office which serves as the investment management arm of the Sagi Group, around the world. The new CEOs, Guy Vardi (40) and Yaniv Amzaleg (37), joined the Sagi Group two years ago and will replace outgoing CEO Savvas Constantinou, the former Barclays Cyprus CEO.

Teddy Sagi holds a real estate and high-tech assets portfolio worth about $5.5 billion in the UK, Spain, Germany, Romania and Cyprus, and is ranked as one of the highest liquidity businesspeople in Israel and Europe and has successfully charted the course ahead of the current crisis, having realized large-scale assets in deals over the past two years and today a substantial part of his wealth, which was estimated at about $4.8 billion by the most recent Forbes ranking, is liquid and available for new investments.

Globe Invest is responsible for the overall management of Sagi's real and financial investments and managing his liquid reserves. The team includes professionals in a range of areas including analysts, investment managers, accountants, lawyers, technology, real estate and taxation experts. Through this arm, the strategic plans of the Group's companies are implemented by a process of identifying investment and underwriting, and ongoing management of investments until they are realized. Through the investment arm, Sagi also invests in tech, fintech and e-commerce companies.

Over the past two years, Vardi served as chief investment officer and Amzaleg managed the mergers and acquisitions activities of the family office. The co-CEOs will lead a reorganization process of the Group's companies and expand activities of Sagi's investments arm.

Vardi and Amzaleg joined Sagi after collaborating with him in their previous roles in the Economics Department of Ernst & Young (EY) where Vardi headed was heading the Real Estate transaction advisory services and London IPOsLondon’s Ipo’s. Amzaleg served as a senior manager in the department. As part of their new positions, Vardi and Amzaleg will manage the Group's existing investments and lead processes of locating business opportunities from the investments arm's offices in London and Cyprus.

Alongside these appointments, Sagi has also strengthened the investments and regulatory arm, by recruiting Pierre Etienne Lallia (44) as Senior Legal Counsel and appointing him to the board of directors. He was formerly with Japanese investment bank Nomura and Goldman Sachs. Lallia brings with him major experience of more than 20 years and he will be based in London.

