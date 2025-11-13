Salesforce buys year-old Israeli startup for $100m

Salesforce has announced the acquisition of Doti, a young Israeli startup that emerged from stealth mode earlier this year, in a deal estimated to be worth $100 million. Doti has raised just $7 million to date in a pre-seed round and a seed round led by F2 Venture Capital alongside private investors.

Doti was founded in 2024 by Matan Cohen (CEO) and Opher Hofshi (CPO). The company has developed an AI-based "enterprise brain" that centralizes all the enterprise’s data and makes it accessible to workers instantly and in a context-dependent way. The platform connects to a range of enterprise systems, consolidates scattered information, and facilitates enquiries producing precise answers and insights, while maintaining data security and privacy.

On completion of the deal, Cohen and Hofshi will lead the Israeli branch of Slack (a computerized platform for transmitting instant messages), which Salesforce bought in 2020. "The acquisition will bring Doti’s world-class talent to Salesforce, strengthening its AI R&D hub in Israel, and accelerating the development of unified, agentic search and knowledge discovery for customers," Salesforce said in its announcement of the acquisition.

"Since day one, our mission has been to transform how knowledge workers interact with information, making enterprise data instantly accessible and actionable," said Cohen. "Joining Salesforce and its AI R&D hub in Israel gives us the global scale and resources to realize this vision faster. We are incredibly excited to build the future of agentic work alongside the Slack team at Salesforce."

Doti has 15-20 employees, most of whom are expected to join Slack.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 13, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.