Sanctions against Israel: Their lordships regret

The US mid-terms appeared to bring such bad news for Israel on November 4 that many will have missed a piece of good news coming from the House of Lords, the UK Parliament’s upper chamber, on the same day.

England’s present Labour Government is gunning for Israel. The UK foreign minister announced on September 8, 2026 that the UK would be issuing sanctions against Israel. The Labour party has a huge majority in Parliament’s lower chamber - the Commons - and almost all its members agree that Israel should be singled out for attack. The Labour party has lost many votes to the ‘pro-Gaza’ independents and the anti-Israel Greens. It appears to believe that an anti-Israel lurch will win those votes back.

Netanyahu’s hapless government, appearing to condone settler violence against Palestinians, gave a gift to the UK’s Labour party, justifying its anti-Israel stance. Within weeks of the foreign minister’s September 8 speech, new rules came into force titled "The Global Human rights and International Humanitarian Law Sanctions Regulations 2026." [the 2026 Sanctions Regulations ].

The 2026 Sanctions Regulations give the UK Government extraordinary new powers. It can now designate people for sanctions by mere "description." Thus a decision to designate "members of the IDF" could be sufficient basis for an arrest, without having to name specific individuals.

New offences have been added including "obstruction of humanitarian assistance" and breaches of "International Humanitarian Law." In the light of allegations, from the UN and various NGOs, that Israel delayed distribution of humanitarian assistance to Gazans, and that its conduct in Gaza constitutes breaches of international humanitarian law, these new offences seem deliberately aimed at Israel. Any doubt about this was dispelled by their journey through Parliament, as explained below.

The 2026 Regulations introduce a new system for "urgent" designations that gives the UK Government the right to designate people or companies with close to no evidence. One is reminded of Alice in Wonderland’s Queen of Hearts who declared: "No, no! … Sentence first - verdict afterwards."

The process for approval of any such new regulations involves a committee meeting in Parliament. Such a meeting occurred on October 28, 2026 at which everyone participating approved the new regulations, with most singling out Israel as a target country. Although in theory of universal application, it was thus made clear - had there been any doubt - that Israel was the principal target that the legislators had in mind when drafting the 2026 Sanctions Regulations.

Given the Parliamentary tidal wave of righteous indignation against Israel, it was thus something of a surprise when Lord Leigh - longtime supporter of Israel - tabled a "Regret" motion in the House of Lords, the upper chamber of Parliament. Even more surprisingly, the Regret motion passed by 94 votes to 90. So many Lords requested permission to speak that time for the debate had to be extended. Almost all of the speeches were opposed to the new Regulations. Outstanding speakers included Lord Gold, one of the UK’s leading litigation lawyers, and Lord Pollock, head of the Conservative Friends of Israel.

Passing a Regret motion has no legal effect. Nevertheless, the vast majority of such motions are either withdrawn or defeated. Very few are actually carried. Passing such a motion thus creates a moral obligation on the government to deal with the objections raised; it is listed as a political defeat for the government and highlights a range of concerns with the 2026 Sanctions Regulations, as raised throughout the debate.

The Regulations are already in force, and will shortly complete their journey through Parliament. The fact of the successful Regret motion however places a blemish on the Regulations and sounds a note of caution. That should lead to some level of restraint when, in early 2027, the UK will issue rules specifically aimed at Israel.

Israel still needs to prepare for a sanctions storm. It will be fierce and we desperately need an effective government to engage with this danger at the political level. But it is good to know that - by expressing a little Regret - such engagement need not be entirely hopeless.

Trevor Asserson is senior partner of Asserson Law Offices, Israel’s largest international law firm. The views in this article are his own.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 8, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.